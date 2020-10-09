Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update.

Nokia 5.1 users have finally started receiving the Android 10 update. The update has not only been approved for the Indian handsets but also the other global markets. HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced the same via a tweet. Soon after the tweet, Nokia 5.1 users started reporting the availability of the update. This comes soon after the company rolled out Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.1.

Google has already made Android 11 official and people are looking forward to the new update. However, Nokia and a few other brands are still struggling to get the Android 10 update available for their devices. As of now, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 has been made available for a total of nine markets – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

According to a community post by Nokia, the update has started reaching 10% of all these approved markets. While 50% markets will receive the update by October 11, the 100% of these users will receive the update only by October 13. However, Indian users will start receiving the update by October 29.

In order to check if the update is available, Nokia 5.1 users can head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates and tap on ‘Check for updates’.

Meanwhile, Nokia is already working on the Android 11 update for some of its devices. The Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 5.3 are scheduled to get the latest iteration of Android in Q4 2020.

