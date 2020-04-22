Nokia 2.3 starts receiving Android 10 update: Here’s what it brings

Nokia 2.3 starts receiving Android 10 update.

Nokia 2.3 users have finally started receiving the Android 10 update. The update also brings in the latest March 2020 security patch. Apart from India, users living in Bangladesh, France, Malaysia, Nepal, and UAE have also started receiving the latest update.

According to a community forum, this is just the first wave of the update released for the aforementioned countries. The users should receive the Android 10 update by April 26.

Apart from the countries mentioned above, there are more countries listed in the first wave and it includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Mongolia, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine and Yemen.

In order to check for any available updates, Nokia users can head over to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Nokia is rolling out the Android 10 update with the firmware version update v2.230, which weighs in at 1.1GB. With the latest iteration of Android, the update brings features like Dark mode, Smart reply, Gesture navigation and additional controls for privacy and location.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch.

As for the optics, the Nokia 2.3 sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Upfront, the phone sports a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

