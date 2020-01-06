New lithium-sulfur battery could result in 5-day smartphone battery life, here's what it is

Image Source : MONASH UNIVERSITY Researchers with lithium-sulfur battery

While lithium-ion batteries are widely used in almost everything, it has downsides -- it can explode easily. Researchers have been trying to find a better alternative for the same and the most recent discovery is the new lithium-sulfur battery, with enhancements.

Lithium-sulfur batteries instead of lithium-ion

According to researchers at Monash University, they have worked on a lithium-sulfur battery and produced its enhanced version, which is expected to lead to a battery life of five days on a smartphone. The same lithium-sulfur battery can benefit the EV segment and allow the EVs running for up to 621 miles on papers.

It is suggested that the researchers redid the sulfur cathodes, using the same materials used on lithium-ion batteries. This way, the lithium-sulfur battery could handle higher stress loads without decreasing its capacity and performance.

The Monash University researchers are soon to use the lithium-sulfur batteries for tests in cars solar power grids in Australia in 2020. If successful, lithium-sulfur batteries could soon be available for users commercially.

How is lithium-sulfur better than lithium-ion?

Researchers suggest that lithium-sulfur batteries have lower manufacturing costs and are easier to process. Most importantly, they don’t cause a negative impact on the environment.

Lithium-ion batteries, on the other hand, are slightly unsafe as they tend to overheat fast and explode.

Other lithium-ion battery alternatives

Previously, a few researchers were found testing calcium anode batteries in place of lithium-ion ones. Additionally, a research team from IIT Madras developed the world’s first iron-ion battery that is expected to be cheaper and have better storage capability than the lithium-ion batteries.

However, given the share of downsides, these replacements have, it will take some time to finally make all of them available in the real world, out of the lab.

