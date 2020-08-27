LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier smart face mask unveiled: Here's how it looks

Image Source : LG LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier smart face mask will be launched at IFA 2020.

LG, the South Korean giant, has unveiled the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier face mask. This clearly shows that the coronavirus pandemic is making companies push boundaries and innovate thing that would help people in staying safe from COVID. It is also a much-needed addition to the company’s portfolio considering we are often looking at masks these days.

The company has just unveiled a few details about the mask and it will be showcased to the public at the IFA 2020 event in September. The product will be made available in certain markets in the fourth quarter. The company has not yet revealed the pricing details yet and we can expect that at the launch.

Commenting on the unveiling, Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company, said, “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

As for the features, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes with two H13 HEPA filters. These filters ensure purified air reaches the user. The mask also features built-in Dual Fans with three-speed levels. These fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance while exhaling.

Making it even smarter, LG has also added a Respiratory Sensor that can detect the cycle and volume of the user’s breath. It can accordingly adjust the available fans as well. The company also touts an ergonomic design that ensures there is no air leakage around the nose and chin.

