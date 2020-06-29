Is PUBG Mobile banned in India? Govt. bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser

Is PUBG Mobile banned in India? As the tensions between India and China have grown up, the Indian government has decided to put up a ban on 59 Chinese apps including the popular ones like TikTok, UC browser and more. However, people want to know whether the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has also taken the hit or not.
So, the simple answer as of now is that the game will continue to serve its purpose in India. The government has not decided to put a ban on Tencent Games' popular title PUBG Mobile here in India. As of now, the players will also be able to enjoy the game Call of Duty: Mobile on the Android, iOS devices.
In case you have missed the list of Chinese apps that have been banned, here's the complete list:
List of 59 Chinese apps banned in India:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy