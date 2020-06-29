Is PUBG Mobile banned in India? Govt. bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser

Image Source : PIXABAY Is PUBG Mobile banned in India on Android, iOS?

Is PUBG Mobile banned in India? As the tensions between India and China have grown up, the Indian government has decided to put up a ban on 59 Chinese apps including the popular ones like TikTok, UC browser and more. However, people want to know whether the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has also taken the hit or not.

So, the simple answer as of now is that the game will continue to serve its purpose in India. The government has not decided to put a ban on Tencent Games' popular title PUBG Mobile here in India. As of now, the players will also be able to enjoy the game Call of Duty: Mobile on the Android, iOS devices.

In case you have missed the list of Chinese apps that have been banned, here's the complete list:

List of 59 Chinese apps banned in India:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

