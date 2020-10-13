Image Source : VOICE / EVAN BLASS Here's how the new iPhone 12 series will look like.

Apple is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series today at the Apple 'Time Flies' event. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST and the fans can tune in to the company's official YouTube channel in order to watch the event live. According to the leaks and rumours, the company is set to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Just ahead of the official unveil, popular leakster Evan Blass has shared images of the upcoming smartphones in all the available colour variants. Apart from the images of the latest iPhone models, Evan Blass has also shared the photos of the upcoming HomePods mini.

According to the images shared by the leakster, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will look like the last year's 11 Pro models. Similarly, the iPhone 12 looks just like the last year's iPhone 11. Surprisingly, even the iPhone 12 Mini has taken design cues from the iPhone 11 but comes with a smaller display.

The leakster has also shared the colour variants of the new iPhone 12 models. As per the leak, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max smartphones will be available in Blue, Gold Graphite and Silver colour options. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, on the other hand, will get Black, Blue, Green Red and White as colour options.

