FYOOL app: This app will provide you with cashback on petrol, diesel, alcohol and more

Image Source : FYOOL Raunak Sharma at the launch of FYOOL app

A new Android app has hit the market that can provide you with cashback. The FYOOL app, which has been developed by a Delhi based entrepreneur Raunak Sharma, aims to help users save money by getting cashback on petrol, diesel, CNG, and even alcohol. Read on to know more about the new Indian app.

FYOOL app: What is it?

The app allows users to get cashback of up to 50% by simply uploading a photo of your petrol, diesel, alcohol, and CNG bill. The cashback, in the form of fuel money, can be used to spend on various other products such as groceries, household stuff, and more. It can also be used to send the cashback money to other people using the app.

While commenting on the launch, Raunak Sharma said, “Our intention is to extend the benefits of cashback to the common man. We want to reduce the burden on the middle-class people who have been hardly hit by the pandemic situation. Many have lost their jobs and other sources of income. In the current scenario, the lower-income group is feeling the pinch while buying daily household items. There are a plethora of apps in the market that provide cashback that can be redeemed at branded outlets and shopping malls. However, we have built this app to reach out to the common middle-class man, the two-wheeler user who needs to buy fuel on a daily basis. We want the housewives also to benefit by using the cashback for grocery items.”

The easy-to-use app allows for easy tracking of cashback and has also tied up with various brands. Being an Indian app, it aims to promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and anticipates a good amount of downloads.

FYOOL app: How to download?

The FYOOL app is now available to download from the Google Play Store. Here's how you can do so:

Head to Google Play Store on your smartphone

Search for FYOOL in the search bar

Once found, you can tap on the option and then the Install option to get it on your phone

The app will be soon available for iOS users as it is expected to appear on the App Store next month.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage