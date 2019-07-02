Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Huawei enters tablet market in India with MediaPad T5

MediaPad T5, tablet by Huawei launched on Monday at a starting price of Rs. 14,990

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 12:37 IST
Expanding its product portfolio in India, Huawei on Monday launched the MediaPad T5 tablet in the country at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

The tablet will be available in two variants --2GB RAM plus 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively - starting July 10, Huawei said.

The device features a 10.1-inch HD screen display, dual speakers and a microSD slot that allows users to expand storage up to 256GB.

The tablet boasts a Full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels. The 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, and the landscape mode design make the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos, Huawei said. 

Powered by an octa-core processor, the device weighs just 460g. It also offers a parental control feature and enhanced eye-comfort modes.

With the "Children's Corner" pre-installed on the Huawei MediaPad T5, one can set limits to their child's usage and customise the content available.

The device will be available on Amazon.in.

