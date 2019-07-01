TECNO set to launch 'Phantom' smartphone in India on July 10

Image Source : TWITTER/TECNO INDIA TECNO Mobile is set to unveil its flagship smartphone series "Phantom" in India on July 10

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' smartphone brand TECNO Mobile is set to unveil its flagship smartphone series "Phantom" in India on July 10 priced under Rs 15,000.

Aimed at disrupting the affordable smartphone segment in India, the Phantom series could give Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro a tough fight, according to industry sources.

Globally, the TECNO portfolio consist of three series: "Spark" which is an entry-level smartphones for youth, "Camon", a popular camera-centric series and "Phantom" being the brand's flagship series.

The Phantom smartphone is likely to sport trendy features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features such as voice assistant and language support.

The phone could have higher than 4GB RAM, "dot notch" display, multiple rear cameras, besides a high-resolution front snapper for capturing selfies, industry sources told IANS.

Currently, there is no smartphone available with an in-display fingerprint sensor in the under Rs 15,000 segment.

