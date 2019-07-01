Toreto Sound Blast wireless soundbar launched in India

Toreto launches the new Sound Blast to its existing series of affordable wireless Soundbars that offers a worldly experience of music, movies and more. The soundbar comes with multiple connectivity options that can be connected using the soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0, which makes it easily compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops with just one touch.

Given the design, the Soundbar is sleek, elegant and can be carried anytime, anywhere for great music experience. Users can connect two soundbars wirelessly.

The Toreto Sound Blast comes with an impressive 8Wx2 stereo sound (16W) and comes with FM connectivity. It allows users to auto-tune into his/her favourite channel, apart from playing saved music from the smartphone.

It gets a 2400mAh battery that allows users to enjoy music for 6-7 hours and can be charged using the USB cable. The Sound Blast comes with a 1-year warranty and is available in black colour.

Toreto Sound Blast specifications

The Toreto Sound Blast wireless soundbar comes with an infrared wireless remote control, with multiple connectivity options that include Bluetooth, TF Card, USB and Aux-in. It gets in-built FM functionality and houses a 2400mAh battery that delivers 6-7 hours of non-stop music. It gets a total power output of 8Watts x 2.

Toreto Sound Blast price

The Toreto Sound Blast price in India is Rs 2,599 and will be available in classic black colour. It will be available through all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

