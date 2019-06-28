Image Source : APPLE Jony Ive, the Chief Design officer of Apple departs from the company

Jony Ive, the Chief Design officer and the man behind the look and feel of the iPhone or iMac has decided to depart from the company and move on. Jony Ive is a British-origin, who had been working with Apple for over 30 years. Ive has decided to form his independent design firm that will be called LoveFrom and will treat Apple as its most prestigious client.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "Ive is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care".

Steve Jobs, the Apple co-founder considered Ive as a "spiritual partner" and was a close friend too.

Cook added, "Apple will continue to benefit from his talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built".

Evans Hankey, the Apple design team leaders Vice President of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design would be reporting to Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams who has led the development of Apple Watch since its inception and will be spending more time working for the design team in their studio.

Ive said, "After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer".

Ive has been the key design figure without whom the original iPod, iMac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Apple's new "spaceship campus" wouldn't be, the way they are.

Ive added, "I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come."

