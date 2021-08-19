Google Pixel Buds A-series launched in India: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel Buds A-series launched in India.

Google has just launched their new true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series that features Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq from August 25.

"The Pixel Buds A-series is packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver full, clear and a natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies," the company said in a statement.

Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple "Ok Google".

Pixel Buds A-Series allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) right in their ear while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone.

The company said it scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series a comfortable and secure fit with a gentle seal that enhances the listening experience.

The true wireless earbuds also feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. The new Pixel Buds A-Series sports an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings.

This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging past a loud construction site, the company said.

To ensure that the phone calls are as clear as they can be, Google Pixel Buds A-Series uses beam-forming mics to focus on the voice and reduce outside noise.

It also allows users to quickly switch back to their music after the call is over with a simple "Ok Google, play my music" command.

It delivers up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. Moreover, a quick 15 minutes rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time.

The earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant, making them a perfect fit for an intense workout or a run in the rain.

(with IANS inputs)