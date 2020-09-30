Facebook introduces a way to cross-post on its apps with new Accounts Center: Know what it is

Image Source : FACEBOOK BLOG Facebook's Accounts Center

Facebook has been thinking to come up with ways to unify its apps -- Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. As a first step in the direction, the Mark Zuckerberg has introduced the new Accounts Center, which helps unify Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram in a number of ways. Read on to know more about the new functionality.

Facebook introduces the Accounts Center

With the help of Accounts Center, Facebook wants you to get the ease of performing a couple of cross-platform tasks. It will allow you to post a Story or a normal post on Instagram and Facebook at the same time. There will also be a Single Sign On option that will let you sign into the various Facebook apps and recover the accounts with more convenience and ease.

Starting soon, Accounts Center will also include Facebook Pay for you to enter the payment details once on Facebook and use the option for payments across Instagram and the Facebook apps. However, the feature will roll out in the US and there is no word on its availability in India.

It is suggested that the Accounts Center feature will reside in the Settings option of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and need not be a mandatory option to go for. Additionally, you aren't required to maintain the same name across the Facebook apps and have different usernames as per your choice. Although, you do get an option to sync your name and display picture. This will change your name and DP on Instagram if you do so on Facebook. This functionality can be unsynced too.

As for your data, Facebook suggests that it will continue to use your information for personalisation and to improve its services. Facebook's Product Manager, Oren Hod, via a blog post said, "To ensure these new features work seamlessly, we’ll continue to use information across our apps when you set up your Accounts Center. We’ll also use your information to personalize experiences across accounts, like suggested friends and accounts to follow."

Facebook has been looking to introduce cross-platform messaging for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp for some time now. With the launch of cross-platform posting, we can expect it to arrive soon.

