CovidSOS offers verified COVID resources: Here's how it works

Image Source : COVIDSOS.ONLINE CovidSOS Portal now available.

CovidSOS is a newly developed platform that aims to connect people willing to help as well as people seeking help during the COVID times. The new platform can currently be accessed using a web browser on both PC as well as a mobile phone. It also makes sure that both help seekers, as well as, help offering people are genuine and verified. Here's how the portal works and how you can also seek help when required.

In order to access the portal, the user just needs to head over to covidsos.online. The portal basically aggregates available healthcare providers' contacts. It also verifies their numbers through OTP or IVR calls. The platform is open to both service providers and help seekers.

How to use COVIDSOS

Open the browser on your smartphone or laptop.

Head over to CovidSOS.online.

Tap on 'I can help' or 'I am looking for help' depending on what you want.

Enter you phone number and then verify it with OTP.

You can now seek help for or offer help to COVID-19 patients.