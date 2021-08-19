Follow us on Image Source : BENQ BenQ unveils new projector at Rs 4,99,000.

BenQ on Wednesday launched an ultra-short throw 4K Laser TV projector that comes in two models -- V6000/V6050 -- for Indian consumers at Rs 4,99,000.

The BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV projector is a high-brightness 3000 Lumens 4K ultra-short throw laser projector with 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space coverage.

"The BenQ V6000/V6050 aims to replace living room TV with a huge projected image that is more than 100 inches wide," BenQ India & South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh said in a statement.

"Large-screen 4K graphics with precise HDR colours and high brightness, paired with ultra-short throw projection and luxury design, will elevate Home Entertainment Experience to new heights," it added.

The projector gives HDR PRO image quality with high-quality TreVolo Speakers, a motion sensor for eye protection, and automatic sunroof slider.

The ultra-short throw V6000/6050 can project a 100-inch inch diagonal screen size from only under 23 inches approximately from the wall (the total screen size ranges from 70- to 120-inch diagonally with the help of an integrated screen size measuring tool).

BenQ offers complete peace of mind with installation support and three years onsite warranty on the projector and three years or 15,000 hours on the light source.