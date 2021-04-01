Asus ROG announces Ultimate Boss Fight e-sports gaming event: How to register

Asus ROG announces Ultimate Boss Fight e-sports gaming event.

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced The Ultimate Boss Fight- an online gaming tournament for the eSports community of the country. After the successful launch of the latest ROG Strix Scar series, ROG is coming up with this new online tournament to help gaming enthusiasts, professional gamers and eSports gamers to start their winning streak.

Asus ROG will be hosting the online gaming tournament for 5V5 gameplay in VALORANT, where gaming enthusiasts will get an opportunity to fight it off and then face a challenge with The Ultimate Boss – HYDRAFLICK.

Commenting on the campaign, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India said, “We recently introduced the ROG Strix series in India and have received an overwhelming response. We have always aimed to empower gaming enthusiasts and creators with the best personal experience when it comes to gaming. The Ultimate Boss Fight - an online tournament further adds to the thrill and provides another opportunity like ROG Showdown and ROG Master for the gaming community to collaborate and engage in meaningful experiences that will help them refine their skill further.”

Asus encourages both gaming enthusiasts and pro gamers to come forward and register themselves for a healthy competition. HYDRAFLICK will be playing on the recently launched Asus ROG Strix Scar, which will boost his gameplay with its exceptional speed, power, and performance.

HYDRAFLICK will be the last stage fight with the team who will clear all levels till the Playoff. The twist in the tournament is such that the team that loses the Ultimate Match/final will have to give up their gaming alias for a week. For example - If HYDRAFLICK loses, he will give up his alias HYDRAFLICK for a week from social media except for his YouTube Channel, and, similarly If the opponent team loses, they will have to give up their gaming name for a week, if any. The winning team will also stand a chance to win cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000.

The online tournament will kick off on April 3 and it will go on until April 8, 2021. To participate in the “The Ultimate Boss- Fight”, all the interested users, have to get themselves registered on theesports.club.

The registrations to participate in the online tournament has already started and will continue till April 2, 08:00 PM.