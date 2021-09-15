Apple iPhone 13 series launched: New features, India pricing and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13 series launched.

Apple, on Tuesday, announced the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 13 series globally. The new iPhone 13 series, just like the iPhone 12 series, consists of four iPhones, which include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These new iPhones run on the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 15 right out of the box. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPhones.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well. The iPhone 13 camera module houses dual sensors. It has a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

The primary camera comes with sensor-shift stabilisation. Apple has slightly tweaked the camera module design and placed the lenses diagonally. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, manual tracking of focus and more.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone. The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos.

Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) - unique to iPhone - is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.

The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 per cent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.

Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The biggest change under the hood is the Apple A15 chipset that offers a marked boost in performance. The new chipset on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max promises 50 per cent better graphics performance

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

Pricing and availability

Apple iPhone 13 mini will be available in India at a starting price of Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB models of the same have been priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. As for the iPhone 13, it will be available for Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB, 265GB and 512GB variants respectively.

Apple has also announced the prices of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. While the iPhone 13 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900.