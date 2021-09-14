Tuesday, September 14, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. iPhone 13 launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch Apple Event, what to expect and more
Live now

iPhone 13 launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch Apple Event, what to expect and more

Apple's 2021 event, which is being refered to as California Streaming event, is set to kick off tonight at 10:30 pm IST.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2021 17:44 IST
apple
Image Source : APPLE

Apple California Streaming LIVE UPDATES

Apple iPhone 13 launch event LIVE UPDATES: Apple is all set to host the stage tonight at 10:30 pm IST. This will be the company's biggest event of the year 2021, where the Cupertino-based giant will showcase their new iPhone 13 serires. Alongside the new iPhones, the company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7.

Besides that, we will also hear announcements related to OS updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Lastly, there are rumours that the company might also launch a new pair of AirPods dubbed AirPods 3.

How to watch Apple Event LIVE

Apple's 2021 event, which is being refered to as California Streaming event, is set to kick off tonight at 10:30 pm IST. Intersted users will be able to watch the event live on the company's official YouTube channel. Also, Amazon, Flipkart and Airtel will be streaming the event live on their websites for users in India. 

Alternatively, you can also check live updates from the event here. 

What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the much-anticiapted iPhone 13 series at the September 2021 launch event. The new series is said to include four new iPhones, which will include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apart from that, the company is also said to launch the Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to come in 41mm and 46mm sizes. 

Latest Technology News

Live updates :Apple Event 2021 LIVE: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more expected

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 14, 2021 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Apple iPhone 13: Expected price

    India Tv - apple event, iphone 13, iphone 13 launch

    Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO

    Apple iPhone 13 range is likely to include four models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    While the prices of the new iPhone 13 series are yet to be announced, it is expected that they will cost somewhere around the launch prices of the iPhone 12 series. To recall, the iPhone 12 series was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 69,990. Considering that, we can expected the iPhone 13 range to start somewhere between Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 75,000. 

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News