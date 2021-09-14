iPhone 13 launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch Apple Event, what to expect and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple California Streaming LIVE UPDATES

Apple iPhone 13 launch event LIVE UPDATES: Apple is all set to host the stage tonight at 10:30 pm IST. This will be the company's biggest event of the year 2021, where the Cupertino-based giant will showcase their new iPhone 13 serires. Alongside the new iPhones, the company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7.

Besides that, we will also hear announcements related to OS updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Lastly, there are rumours that the company might also launch a new pair of AirPods dubbed AirPods 3.

Apple's 2021 event, which is being refered to as California Streaming event, is set to kick off tonight at 10:30 pm IST. Intersted users will be able to watch the event live on the company's official YouTube channel. Also, Amazon, Flipkart and Airtel will be streaming the event live on their websites for users in India.

Alternatively, you can also check live updates from the event here.

What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the much-anticiapted iPhone 13 series at the September 2021 launch event. The new series is said to include four new iPhones, which will include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apart from that, the company is also said to launch the Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to come in 41mm and 46mm sizes.