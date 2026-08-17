Hayden Panettiere dies at 36; know about the Scream 4 actor's family

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36. Her death has left her fans and followers deeply shocked and saddened. The actress, who rose to fame from her roles in Heroes, Scream 4, and Scream VI, had built a career in television and films from a very young age.

The news of her death was confirmed by her representative to ABC News. However, the exact reason for her death is not known yet. As tributes and messages of condolence continue to surface online, many are also looking back at the actress's life away from the screen. Panettiere came from a family with links to the entertainment industry and was also a mother to a daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. Read on to know about her family here.

Hayden Panettiere's family

For the unversed, Panettiere was born to Alan Panettiere, a former firefighter, and Lesley R Vogel, a former soap opera actress. Growing up in a family with connections to the entertainment industry, Panettiere began working in front of the camera at a very young age.

As per details available on IMDb, she was only 11 months old when she appeared in a commercial for Playskool. Her early start eventually led to television roles and, later, a successful career in Hollywood.

Panettiere also has a younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who was an actor. He appeared in several television projects and films during his career. Jansen died in February 2023 at the age of 28.

Hayden Panettiere and her daughter

Panettiere is survived by her 11-year daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she welcomed with her then-fiance, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in December 2014. However, they eventually separated, but they continued to share a connection through their daughter. Kaya has largely remained away from the public eye.

Hayden Panettiere’s acting career

Talking about the actor's film career, Panettiere started her career as a child actor before gaining wider recognition as Claire Bennet in the popular series Heroes. She later appeared in films including Scream 4 and Scream VI.

She also earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance as Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Moreover, she also appeared in films like Sleepwalker, Amber Alert, A Breed Apart, Custody, The Forger, Fireflies in the Garden and others.

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Hayden Panettiere, known for 'Heroes' and 'Scream', dies at 36