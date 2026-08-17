Rahul Gandhi urges CM Hemant Soren to meet agitators 'personally' as Jharkhand student protest enters day 24

Ranchi:

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP, on Monday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to 'personally' meet the students protesting across the state over irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying the move would help in reinforcing the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns.

The Congress is coalition member of Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand.

In a letter to Soren, the former Congress president called the youth India's future and said the grand old party stands in solidarity with them, asking the Jharkhand chief minister to hear out the agitators and take appropriate action to ensure that an early solution to their issues is found.

The Congress, Rahul said, believes in peaceful protest and students have a right to do that as enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, the party has decided to offer its complete support to students protesting over paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months, he said.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In his letter, Rahul also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for 'capturing' India's education system and 'transforming' it into a tool to 'exploit and oppress' the students.

"It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago," the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli said. "As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate."

"I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike," Rahul noted.

Rahul's letter to Soren came as the protest entered day 24 on Monday. The state government has invited the agitators for another round of talks, ensuring that their demands are being looked into. The students have said they will participate in the meeting, but have remained firmed that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a must over irregularities in recruitment exams and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams.

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