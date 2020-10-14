Meet iPhone 12, in pictures

Apple has just launched the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. The new iPhone 12 family consists of four members, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new smartphones bring significant changes over the last year's iPhone 11 series.
Here's your first look at the new Apple products that launched at the Apple Event 2020:
As for the pricing, the iPhone 12 Pro is available for a price of Rs. 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,29,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB). The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in India at Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,39,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,59,900 (512GB). As for the cheaper models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will start at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 69,900, respectively.
The Apple Homepod Mini has arrived in India for an impressive price tag of Rs. 9,900.