Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
Meet iPhone 12, in pictures

Apple has just launched the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series alongside the new Homepod Mini. Here's how the new Apple products look.

New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2020 12:48 IST
Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes in four colour variants.

Apple has just launched the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. The new iPhone 12 family consists of four members, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new smartphones bring significant changes over the last year's iPhone 11 series.

Here's your first look at the new Apple products that launched at the Apple Event 2020:

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 is available in 5 new colours.

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

The new Apple accessories will help your iPhones look more elegant. 

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini side-by-side.

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 supports MagSafe accessories.

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes in four colour variants.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 12 Pro is available for a price of Rs. 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,29,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB). The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in India at Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,39,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,59,900 (512GB). As for the cheaper models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will start at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 69,900, respectively. 

Homepod Mini uses Siri.

Image Source : APPLE

Homepod Mini uses Siri.

India Tv - apple

Image Source : APPLE

Homepod Mini is available in 2 colour variants.

The Apple Homepod Mini has arrived in India for an impressive price tag of Rs. 9,900.

