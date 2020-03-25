Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
Apple iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support rolled out: How to download and install

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system with trackpad support.

New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 13:03 IST
Apple's new iPadOS 13.4 brings trackpad support.

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system with trackpad support. Now, one can pair a mouse or trackpad with their iPad and use it to move a cursor on the display.

Apple unveiled trackpad support for iPadOS when it announced the new iPad Pro last week. While the company plans to sell a new Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, one does not need to buy a new iPad or accessory to access the feature.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The update also adds support for the new Magic Keyboard accessory with built-in trackpad support.

In addition to trackpad support, iOS and iPadOS 13.4 add a handful of features. One can share an iCloud Drive folder with another iCloud user — it works pretty much like a shared Dropbox folder.

There are now nine new Memoji stickers, such as smiling face with hearts, hands pressed together and party face. Apple has tweaked buttons to archive/delete, move, reply and compose and email in the Mail app.

Apple has also added the ability to release a single app binary on all App Stores, including the iOS and Mac App Store. This means that developers can release a paid app on the Mac and the iPhone — and the user only has to buy it once.

