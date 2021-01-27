FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes, availability and other differences

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile

FAUG or Fearless And United – Guards mobile game has finally launched in India. The game was being touted as a PUBG Mobile rival. However, at launch, many of the features that were supposed to come with the game are not made available for the users. Here’s a quick comparison between the newly launched FAU-G and the long-gone PUBG Mobile.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: The Source

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was developed by a South Korean developer, Krafton. The game was then picked up by Tencent Games, who made the mobile version of the game called PUBG Mobile. Tencent Games is a Chinese company and due to the sour relations between India and China, the game was banned in the country.

FAU-G, on the other hand, has been developed in India by a Bangalore-based company called nCore Games.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Game Modes

FAU-G currently has only one game mode on offer- ‘The Campaign’ mode. The company has also placed the ‘Team Deathmatch’ and ‘Free for all’ game modes with a ‘coming soon’ badge on them. In a recent report, the company has also suggested that they might add a battle royale game mode as well.

PUBG Mobile did bring a lot of game modes over the years but it still missed on a story mode, which FAUG brings to the table.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Gameplay

While PUBG Mobile is enjoyed with different types of guns, FAU-G does not offer any of them. Instead, FAUG players are expected to fight bare hands or they can get close-range weapons such as spiked bats, axes and more.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Availability

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite games have been banned in India and thus they are not available on the Indian versions of the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. FAU-G, on the other hand, has just arrived and it is currently available only for Android users via the Google Play Store. The company is expected to launch an iOS version of the app soon.