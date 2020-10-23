WhatsApp features: Here’s a look at top, exciting features to use on Android, iOS

List of top WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is arguably one of the apps we can't do without. The app is at our constant beck and call when we need it to either message people, conduct video/voice calls, post disappearing photos and videos, or form groups. Over the years, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has definitely evolved and given us way more than just texting.

Therefore, here's a look at the top WhatsApp features that not only are a source of fun usage but also provides for convenient usage. Continue reading to know more about these features.

Top WhatsApp features

Mute chats forever: The most recent feature is the ability to mute chats forever. This way, you can avoid unwanted individual or group chats without having to block anyone. The Mute section now gets three options: 8 hours, 1 week, and Always. All you need to do is head a chat or group you want mute, tap on the Mute option, and select the Always option to mute it forever. You can also select the other two options if you need a break for a shorter period of time.

QR codes: WhatsApp recently added a new feature that will help you add contacts to your WhatsApp contact list with ease. This can be done by scanning the QR code of any person. You can do so by sharing your QR code with anyone you want. The QR code won't expire until you reset it or delete it. It will be available next to your DP and name within the app and tapping it you can reset it and even scan others' QR codes.

Animated Stickers: The messaging app already allowed you to end stickers as another way of expressing. In addition to emojis, GIFs, and stickers, there is now an option to send animated stickers. Animated Stickers act as a combination of stickers and GIFs and now exist next to the other stickers available when you tap on the Emoji icon in any chat. Currently, there are a limited number of Animated Stickers available. But we expect to see more in the near future.

Group video calls: The app became more interesting when it allowed us to conduct video and calls. The feature has been further enhanced as we can now have group video and voice calls with up to 7 more people. This can be done by heading to the call section, tap on the (+) icon, add the desired people and start having a group chat. There is also a new addition within WhatsApp. Facebook Messenger Rooms (Facebook's video calling space) has now been integrated into the app and can be used to make video calls with more people. It was earlier only available on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Status: Everyone is well aware of WhatsApp Status, much like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Stories. This feature allows you to share vanishing photos, videos, and texts. There is a dedicated section that lists yours as well as others WhatsApp Statuses to view. You can add yours by heading to the Status section, clicking on the add option, selecting the media you want to share, and tapping on the send option. You can also choose to hide your Status from various people.

Dark mode: This feature brings the dark theme to the messaging app for a new look and convenient usage, especially in the dark. You just need to enable the dark mode via your smartphone's Settings and you are good to go. The dark theme has also landed on WhatsApp Web and can be enabled by tapping the three-dotted menu>selecting Settings>Theme>Dark theme.

Two-factor authentication: As an extra layer of security, WhatsApp allows you to enable two-factor authentication to keep your WhatsApp profile safe. This can be done by heading to the Settings>Account>Two-step verification>Enable. Once enabled, WhatsApp will require you to verify with a 6-digit PIN while registering again. You will also get an option to provide a mail ID for verification in case you forget your PIN.

Message formatting: One interesting thing about WhatsApp is that you can add formatting to the messages you send on the app. You can bold, italicise, or strikethrough texts. You can also send a monospace text. This can be done by long-pressing on the text you are about to send, select the word or the entire sentence, select the 'BIU' option, and then choose the option to Bold, Italicise, Strikethrough, or Monospace the message.

Group permissions: For more privacy, new group settings were recently introduced. The option allows you to select who can invite you to a group so that you don't become a part of an unnecessary group. You can do so by heading to the Settings option>Account>Privacy>Groups. Then, you will be required to select from three options: Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except to get limited group invites.

Apart from this, you can add screen lock on the WhatsApp app, choose to make your Status, DP, About, Last Seen visible to the desired people and even send payments, which is currently a feature available to a limited number of users as of now. However, it is soon expected to go live for all.

We hope you find the above-mentioned features useful and got an idea about them in case you never knew. Do let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

