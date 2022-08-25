Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic to miss US Open; not allowed to travel to the United States

Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic | File Photo

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic won't be allowed to travel to the United States and is ruled out of the U.S. Open.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Right now, unvaccinated foreign citizens aren't allowed to travel to U.S or Canada, and Djokovic has been pretty clear with his stance on not getting vaccinated.

Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open tournament director, said that they look to welcome the champion player back in 2023, and mentioned that it was unfortunate for him to miss out.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens," said Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open tournament director. "We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open.”

Earlier, Djokovic missed the Australian Open after being deported because of his vaccination status. He also set out four significant tournaments in North America in 2022, including in Montreal and Cincinnati recently.

The 35-year-old has won 21 major championships and is just behind Rafael Nadal for the all-time record.

