Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Daniil Medvedev of Russia embrace at the net following their Men's Singles Semifinals match during day 12 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV

Match Details

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

28 January 2022

Australian Open 2022 Semifinal

Melbourne, Australia

Head to head Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev - 6

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to Semifinal

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-74, 3-6, 7-62, 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-64, 6-74, 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-61, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-63

Stefanos Tsitsipas' road to semifinal Quarter Final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 4th round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Harry Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 3rd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-72, 6-4 2nd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Baez 7-61, 6-75, 6-3, 6-4 1st round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles semifinals matches

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.