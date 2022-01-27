Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • UP Polls: Samajwadi Party releases list of 56 more candidates, Dara Singh Chauhan to contest from Ghosi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Get full details on when and where to watch Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming Online.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 27, 2022 16:36 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Daniil Medvedev of Russia embrace at the net following their Men's
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Daniil Medvedev of Russia embrace at the net following their Men's Singles Semifinals match during day 12 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream Details: How and when to watch 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV 

Match Details

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

28 January 2022

Australian Open 2022 Semifinal

Melbourne, Australia

Head to head Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 

Daniil Medvedev - 6

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to Semifinal 

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-74, 3-6, 7-62, 7-5, 6-4
 
4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-64, 6-74, 7-5
 
3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
 
2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-61, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
 
1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-63

Stefanos Tsitsipas' road to semifinal

Quarter Final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
 
4th round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Harry Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
 
3rd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-72, 6-4
 
2nd round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Baez 7-61, 6-75, 6-3, 6-4
 
1st round - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles semifinals matches

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News