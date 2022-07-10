Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Djokovic in action

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon 2022 final in India

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will face each other in the final match of Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday. They have played against each other two times in 2017. Kyrgios has won both the matches, that too in straight sets. Their first meeting was in Acapulco, in the quarterfinal, where Kyrgios won 7-6(9), 7-5 and in Indian Wells Round of 16 that he won by 6-4, 7-6 (3).

On the other hand, Elena Rybakina won the women's final which was held on Saturday after defeating Ons Jabeur.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Where can you watch Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios online?

The match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar

At what time and when does Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios start in India?

The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST, Sunday (10th July)

Where is the Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur being played?

Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.