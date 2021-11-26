Novak Djokovic has not shared his vaccination status, confirms Australian Open chief

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Novak Djokovic

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, has said that a clarity on whether world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is vaccinated or not will come soon as unvaccinated players will not be able to compete in the opening major of the year.

The Australian Open commences on January 17 and Djokovic, who finished a record seventh year as world No. 1, has not revealed his Covid-19 vaccination status. The winner of 20 majors is just one major title away from breaking the tie with Swiss ace Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

"He (Djokovic) has not shared his status with anyone," Tiley told SEN's Whateley on Friday. "He believes that what you say about your medical position is private and he believes people should have the right to choose. Novak has won nine Australian Opens and I'm sure he wants to get to 10. I don't think Novak will want to risk that, but it's a question only he can answer," said Tiley.

"It has been a hot topic; I have answered more questions on that than anything else. He is one of the greatest of all time and our public appreciates that. He has a view that some share and the majority don't. There will be fair treatment of Novak. One thing we know, if he is playing here in January, then he is vaccinated," he concluded.