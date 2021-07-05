Ash Barty ends Barbora Krejcikova’s streak at Wimbledon to reach quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia's Ashleigh Barty, right, holds hands with Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova after winning the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after ending Barbora Krejcikova’s 15-match winning streak.

Barty beat the French Open champion 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Barty came from a break down in the first set and then saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second.

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time.

Earlier, Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.