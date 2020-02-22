Milos Raonic advances to 1st ATP Tour semifinal since June

Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
Milos Raonic achieved the feat by beating American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Friday night at the Delray Beach Open.

No. 2-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal since June by beating American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Friday night at the Delray Beach Open.

Raonic endured an injury-filled year in 2019. His opponent Saturday will be No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States, who never faced a break point and eliminated Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-4.

No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France advanced by beating 2018 champion Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-2. Humbert will next play unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who rallied past 18-year-old American Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Humbert and Nishioka both are seeking their second career ATP Tour title.

