Premier League: West Ham inflict further pain on Manchester United

West Ham now have 11 points in six matches — after three wins from four — Manchester United are three points worse off.

London Published on: September 22, 2019 21:54 IST
Manchester United lost 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side winless in seven Premier League matches on the road stretching back into last season.

To compound United's problems, Marcus Rashford limped off early in the second half after Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead in the 44th minute. Aaron Cresswell completed the victory by curling in a free kick in the 84th.

With Anthony Martial already missing through injury and youngster Mason Greenwood ill, United finished the match without a recognized striker and Jesse Lingard playing in attack.

Rashford's early departure will raise more questions about United's summer transfer business, when the club failed to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

While West Ham have 11 points in six matches — after three wins from four — United is three points worse off. Solskjaer is tasked with returning United to the four Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho, who was fired to make way for Solskjaer last December, was withering in his assessment while working as a TV pundit on the game.

"We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players," Mourinho said on Sky Sports. "I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they're bringing good quality to the team.

"But the team, as a team, I don't like at all. I'm not surprised by the result and I don't think Ole can take many positives from the game."

