Yogi Adityanath to felicitate Olympians today

Image Source : IANS UP CM Yogi Adityanath to felicitate Tokyo-returned Olympians in a ceremony at the EKana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate Olympians who have done the country proud at the recent Tokyo Olympics, at a function here on Thursday.

During a mega event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also give monetary rewards to the Olympians.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi said, "It is the vision of the chief minister that all the Tokyo Olympic achievers are being felicitated here. All the medal winners will attend this grand event which will be attended by the Governor, Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and representatives of various sports bodies."

Sports minister Upendra Tiwari said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting sports through 'Khelo India Khelo' and 'Fit India Movement'. The Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to ensure that in future, India emerges with flying colours in sports events at the international level and majority of medal winners are from UP."

During the programme, gold medal winner (javelin) Neeraj Chopra will receive Rs 2 crore, silver medallists Ravi Dahiya and Mirbai Chanu would receive Rs 1.5 crore each.

Similarly, the three individual bronze medallists - P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia - would be given Rs 1 crore each.

Besides, all 19 members of the Indian hockey team would be given Rs 1 crore each.

Members of the women's hockey team, who performed exceptionally well but finished fourth, will get Rs 50 lakh each and so will golfer, Aditi Ashok, who narrowly missed the bronze.

All 10 players from UP who participated in the Olympics will be given Rs 25 lakh each.

Varanasi hockey player Lalit Upadhyay will get Rs 1.25 crore. Head coach of the hockey team, Graham Reid, will also receive Rs 25 lakh.