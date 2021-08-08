Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch the ceremony live on SonyLIV

After a scintillating 15-day action, the 32nd Olympiad comes to an end on Sunday. The Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officially opened on July 23 and saw record-breaking history being made across multiple sporting events. For India, the Tokyo edition brought the country a first-ever gold medal in track and field -- and only the second individual gold medal in its history -- as Neeraj Chopra secured a top podium finish in the Javelin throw. Overall, India finished with seven medals -- one gold, two silver and four bronze -- the country's best ever finish at the Games.

The Olympics also saw Indian men's hockey team ending a 41-year-wait for a podium finish. The team, led by Manpreet Singh, clinched a historic bronze medal, defeating Germany 5-4 in the playoff match. The women's hockey team, meanwhile, pulled out a stunning performance -- including beating tournament favourites Australia 1-0 -- to finish fourth at the Games. Shuttler PV Sindhu became the only second Indian to win two Olympic medals, winning a bronze in women's singles, while Mirabai Chanu lived up to the expectations with a silver. Among wrestlers, Ravi Dahiya (Silver) and Bajrang Punia (bronze) brought the nation glory, while Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) won the sole medal in boxing.

At what time does Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony start?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony starts at 4:30 PM IST.

When is Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is on August 8 (Sunday) at the Japan National Stadium.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on SonyLiv/JioTV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony in India will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.