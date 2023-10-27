Para Asian Games: Raman Sharma bags gold in men's 1500m T38 event; shatters multiple records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raman Sharma.

Para Asian Games 2023: Indian star Raman Sharma on Friday bagged a Gold medal in the men's 1500m T38 event at the Para Asian Games 2023 and shattered multiple records along the way. Raman made a thrilling comeback from behind to clinch the yellow metal with a timing of 4:20.80 in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian athlete also broke his own Para Asian Games record and the Asian record with his scintillating outing at the HSC Stadium in Hangzhou. Behind him, Timor Leste's Teofilo Freitas and Japan's Takfumi Igusa claimed Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

Numerous supporters and bigwigs praised Raman for his effort. "Raman Sharma Shines with Dazzling Gold and creates Games and Asian Records at #AsianParaGames! Raman clocks an impressive 4:20.80 in the Men's 1500m T-38 event to make it to the top podium finish. A thunderous round of applause and heartfelt congratulations to Raman for his spectacular gold triumph," SAI wrote on X.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India Anurag Thakur also extended his wishes to Raman. "A Glorious Beginning in Para-Athletics today!! What an extraordinary display of talent by Raman Sharma, surging from behind to clinch and simultaneously setting a New Asian Record and Games Record in the Men's 1500m T38 event with an impressive timing of 4:20.80 at #AsianParaGames2022. Raman's unwavering determination and remarkable performance have provided us with a truly special highlight of the day. Your achievement is not just a personal triumph but a moment of immense pride for India. You have displayed the spirit of a true champion! Bravo, Raman," he wrote on the social media platform.

Raman's Gold boosted India's tally to 92 medals. The country has already witnessed its best-ever medal haul at the Games. India bagged 72 medals in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

