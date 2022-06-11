Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand settles for third place after defeating Aryan Tari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Viswanathan Anand finishes at third place in Norway Chess

Veteran chess player Viswanathan Anand registered a win over Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round of Norway Chess. He finished third in the tournament.

His arch-rival world number one Magnus Carlsen won the title.

In the final round against Tari, the former world champion Anand, won the Armageddon encounter after the classical match finished in a 22-move draw.

Anand was made to work hard by Tari in the sudden death tie-break as he needed 87 moves to secure the victory early on Saturday.

He finished with 14.5 points in third place behind Carlsen and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The 52-year-old legendary player started superbly, scoring victories in his first three matches, and then pulled off a win over Carlsen.

There was a point when he was leading the points table but appeared to lose steam in the second half of the tournament.

A defeat at the hands of Mamedyarov in the Classical in round eight hurt his chances to a large extent. Anand scored over long-time rival Carlsen in the Blitz event before prevailing over him again in the Classical tournament.

Carlsen was able to finish on top despite not being at his best and suffering defeats.

After all classical games on the final day ended in draws, there were wins for Vachier-Lagrave over Anish Giri and Anand.

Carlsen had to settle for a draw in the Armageddon against Topalov, while Mamedyarov was held by Radjabov and Wang Hao shared the honours with So.

Final standings:

1. Magnus Carlsen from Norway - 16.5 points

2. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov from Azerbaijan - 15.5,

3. Viswanathan Anand from India - 14.5

(Inputs from PTI)