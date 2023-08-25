Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics with monstrous throw in World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra sent his spear to a huge 88.77m mark as he booked his place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2023 14:17 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 as he registered a monstrous throw in the World Athletics Championships 2023. Chopra registered a season-best throw in the qualification round at the Worlds in Budapest, Hungary. The reigning Olympic Gold medalist Chopra sent his spear to a huge 88.77m mark on his first attempt itself to breach the qualifying mark of 85.50 for the Paris Games. Meanwhile, he has also booked his place for the World Athletics Championships finals.

More to follow...

