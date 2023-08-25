Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics with monstrous throw in World Athletics Championships

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 as he registered a monstrous throw in the World Athletics Championships 2023. Chopra registered a season-best throw in the qualification round at the Worlds in Budapest, Hungary. The reigning Olympic Gold medalist Chopra sent his spear to a huge 88.77m mark on his first attempt itself to breach the qualifying mark of 85.50 for the Paris Games. Meanwhile, he has also booked his place for the World Athletics Championships finals.



