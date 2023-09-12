India TV Sports Wrap on September 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India TV Sports Wrap on September 12: India defeated Pakistan in their first match of Super Four in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The Men in Blue registered a thumping 228-run victory over their arch-rivals at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a record breaking night for India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored centuries while the blowing unit complemented in a great way to give India a massive win. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic takes the World No.1 ranking after his historic US Open win. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 12.

India to face Sri Lanka in their second match in Asia Cup Super Four

India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Weather in Colombo looks less intense, game likely to be held in full capacity

The weather in Colombo looks less intense than what we saw on the previous two days. The match between India and Sri Lanka shall be held in full capacity

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah can get ruled out of remainder of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan call back-ups

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are doubtful toi play in the remainder of Asia Cup 2023 after suffering injuries

Australia look to clinch series in 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom

Australia will aim to win the five-match ODI series against South Africa in the 3rd game

England Women host Sri Lanka Women for 2nd in Northampton

England Women will also look to win the three-match ODI series in the 2nd contest

World Cup Qualifier: Lionel Messi misses Argentina's last practice session ahead of clash against Bolivia

Lionel Messi is doubtful to play in Argentina's clash against Bolivia. He missed the last practice session

European Championship qualifying: Portugal thrash Luxembourg 9-0 to register biggest win

Portugal registered their biggest win by beating Luxembourg by 9-0

Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka claim World No.1 ranking, Coco Gauff takes third place

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the World No.1 rankings in Men's and women's singles, respectively

Vithya Ramraj misses PT USha's national record by 0.01s at Indian Grand Prix 5

Athlete Vithya Ramraj missed the national record set by PT Usha by just 0.01 seconds

Mark Dharmai becomes first Indian para-athlete to clinch Gold at World Dwarf Games

Paralympian Mark Dharmai becomes the first Indian to win a Gold medal at the World Dwarf Games

