India TV Sports Wrap on August 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a heart-stopper 2nd ODI by one wicket as Naseem Shah held his nerves. The Babar Azam-led outfit clinched the three-match series with a game to go as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, India's Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa opened up about his campaign at the Chess World Cup in an exclusive chat with India TV. Here are all the top ten trending news stories on August 25.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in men's long jump final

India's long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 11th in the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships.

Shadab Khan suffers no-look run-out at non-striker's end, Twitter blasts at Fazalhaq Farooqi

Shadab Khan suffered a run-out at the non-striker's end as Twitter users blasts Fazalhaq Farooqi

Iftikhar Ahmed takes dig at Fazalhaq Farooqi for his act against Shadab Khan after thrilling win

Iftikhar Ahmed took a dig at Fazalhaq Farooqi and Afghanistan after Pakistan's win in 2nd ODI

EXCLUSIVE | 'Huge thing for my confidence': R Praggnanandhaa on beating top-ranked players in Chess World Cup

After his magical run in Chess World Cup, R Praggnanandhaa exclusively spoke to India TV over his journey in the tournament

Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag duo in quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri knocked out

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy booked their places in the quarterfinals of Badminton World Championships, Treesa-Gayatri got knocked out

Rajeshwari Kumari books seventh Paris Olympics quota for India

Rajeshwari Kumari confirms seventh quota for India for Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra to be in action at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at World Athletics Championships on Friday

FIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish official who kissed player on her lips after World Cup final

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against Spanish official, who was seen kissing a female player on her lips

BCCI asks players not to make confidential matter public after Virat Kohli's yo-yo test claim

BCCI has asked players to not make confidential matter public

HS Prannoy face tough test against Viktor Axelsen in Badminton World Championships

HS Prannoy will face Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals of Badminton World Championships

