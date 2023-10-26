India creates history at Para Asian Games, wins 82 medals to record best ever medal haul

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRA MODI Sachin Sarejerao Khilari

The Indian contingent at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou has created history. India has now won a total of 81 medals and it is the highest ever for them having won 72 medals in the previous edition in Indonesia in 2018. The country has so far won 18 gold medals and there is every chance that India will cross the historic 100-medal mark in the next two days.

As far as the day is concerned, it was a fruitful one for the Indian athletes with Sachin Sarjerao Khilari winning the first gold medal of the day for India in men's F46 shot put with a Games record throw of 16.03m. In the same event, India also won the bronze medal as Rohit Kumar recorded a throw of 14.56m.

Para shooter Sidhartha Babu then won yet another gold medal for the country in R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event as he recorded a score of 247.7 while the Compound Mixed team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated the Chinese pair of Lin Yueshan and Ai Xinliang 151-149 in the final to bag a gold medal.

The pair of Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal added a bronze medal to India's kitty in the archery men's doubles W1 event as they defeated Nurshat Toleukassym and Sagdat Duisembayev of Kazakhstan. Shot put added another medal to India's tally as Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav secured a silver medal women's F34 event recording a throw measuring 7.54m.

Narayan Thakur and Shreyansh Trivedi won a bronze medal each in men's T35 100m and men's T37 100m events respectively. Sukant Indukant Kadam (men's singles SL4), Sivan Nithya Sumathy (women's singles SH6), Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5), Mandeep Kaur/Manisha Ramadass (women's doubles SL3-SU5), Krishna Nagar/Sivarajan Solaimalai (men's doubles SH6) and Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Indukant Kadam (men's doubles SL3-SL4) won a bronze medal each in para badminton.

Medals Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 157 128 108 393 2 Islamic Republic of Iran 32 36 28 96 3 Japan 30 33 41 104 4 South Korea 20 21 27 68 8 India 18 23 41 82

Latest Sports News