India clinches 100 medals at Asian Para Games; PM Modi says 'nothing is impossible for our youth'

The Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games created history on Saturday when it confirmed 100 medals for the very first time. India had never come close to the magical three-figure mark at the Para Games but the 303-member Indian contingent shattered the elusive record. The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a post on social media platform X after India's historic achievement.

The Indian contingent began the final day at the Games with 99 medals in its kitty. It did not take a long wait for the country to cross the 100-medal mark. Dilip Mahadu Gavit brought the triple-digit mark up for India when he clinched a Gold medal at the Men's 400m T47 event. This was India's 26th Gold along with 29 Silver and 45 Bronze medals.

Modi congratulated the athletes on his X account, stating that nothing is impossible for the Indian youth. "100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them. These triumphs inspire us all. They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth," Modi wrote on X.

After Gavit's Golden medal, the contingent brought 11 more medals to shoot the tally up to 111. The nation now has 29 Gold, 31 Silver and 51 Bronze. Modi has applauded the Indian athletes in their journey in the Para Asian Games and the Asian Games before. He has been highly active in wishing numerous athletes through his social media account. "Proud of Sheetal Devi on her extraordinary Gold Medal in Archery Women's Individual Compound open event at the Asian Para Games. This achievement is a testament to her grit and determination," Modi wrote for history-maker Sheetal.

This is India's best medal haul at the Asian Para Games. The nation's best medal finish at the Games was in 2018 when an Indian contingent brought 72 medals for the country.

