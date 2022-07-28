LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: Sindhu, Manpreet named India's flagbearers for opening ceremony
- Star badminton player PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh wil be India' flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games scheduled on Thursday.
"We are delighted to name him and Ms Sindhu as the two Flagbearers, who will lead the Indian contingent out at the Parade of Nations tomorrow during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," IOA president Anil Khanna said.
- Earlier only Sindhu's name was announced from a shortlist of three athletes. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) added Manpreet as the second flagbearer after being informed by the organisers that two flagbearers, one male and one female was a must for each nation.