Commonwealth Games 2022: Here's a list of Indian athletes to look out for in upcoming event

A 322-member Indian contingent will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting on 28th July to 8th August. Indian athletes are geared up for the upcoming challenge and will want to win as many medals as they can for the country.

The country's best athletics medal haul had come at the Delhi CWG in 2010 with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze.

Let's take a look at some Indian athletes to watch out for in the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham:

Javelin Throw -

Neeraj Chopra: The Olympics gold medallist Chopra who recently won the World Championships with a throw of 88.13 will want to take forward the momentum in the upcoming CWG event. He will meet his contender Anderson Peters who is constantly crossing the 90m-mark and who defeated Chopra in the world championships. Will Chopra be able to clinch another medal is something to watch out for.

Rohit Yadav: Rohit who qualified for his maiden final of the World Athletics Championships finished at the 10th spot. His best throw covered a distance of 78.72m

DP Manu: Manu won gold at the National Inter-State Championships in June this year with a throw of 84.35m. The 22-year-old will want to grab the opportunity and show his best performance in CWG.

Annu Rani: Annu who made her second consecutive qualification to the World Championships final had finished at the 7th position. She will be up against the likes of Australia's 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber, and Canada's Elizabeth Gleadle for top honours.

Triple Jump -

Eldhose Paul: Paul ended at ninth position in the men's triple jump in the Eugene Championships. The 25-year-old produced his best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had. He failed to be in the list of the top eight and so he couldn't get three more attempts.

Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker: Chitravel and Aboobacker would look to make amends after their underwhelming performances in the World Championships, where they managed to come up with just 16.

49m and 16.45m respectively.

Long Jump -

Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Yahiya could be in medal contention if he can clear the 8m mark, which he has done five times this season with a best of 8.15m in March.

3000m steeplechase -

Avinash Sable: Sable will have to fight again with World Championships bronze medallist Conseslus Kipruto and Abraham Kibiwot for the top honours. He had finished at the 11th spot in the World Championships.

Marathon race -

Nitender Rawat: The 35-year-old Rawat was selected to represent India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The men's marathon race is scheduled for 30th July.

Women's discus throw -

Seema Antil: Antil has never returned without a medal at CWG. However, her best effort this season was 57.09m. (Any distance crossing the 60m-mark is considered medal-winning in CWG)

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Navjeet won the silver medal in the 2018 edition of the event with a throw of 60.41m. Her best this year so far is 58.03m.

