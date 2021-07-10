Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI 'Cheer for India!': Indian cricketers extend support to Olympic-bound athletes

The India men's and women's cricketers extended their support to the country's Olympic-bound athletes in a video posted by the official Twitter account of BCCI. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and India will send a 120-player contingent for the Games.

Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma, Harleen Deol, Ajinkya Rahane, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Virat Kohli recorded supportive messages for the contingent which will represent India at the Olympics.

The BCCI wrote, "The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and #Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports."

The video also featured a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged the Indians to support the Tokyo-bound athletes.

In June, the Indian cricket board had pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes.

The decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI's emergent Apex Council meeting on June 20, which was attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.