Asian Games 2023: India bags 7th Gold at Hangzhou Games, shooters shatter world record in 50m rifle event

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's shooting team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran on Friday bagged India's 7th Gold medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2023. The Indians shattered the world record on their way to the yellow metal as they registered a score of 1769. The women's team of Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya Subbaraju clinched a Silver in the 10m air pistol team event.

The Indian shooting contingent continues to flourish and impress the experts of the game and fans alike in the ongoing games and it was no different when the trio of Esha Singh, Palak G, and Divya TS recorded 1731 to win silver for the country on Friday. Esha and Palak have advanced to the individual event finals in the women's 10m air pistol and still stand a chance of adding more medals to India's tally which is experiencing a surge. The gold went to China as the Chinese trio pulled off a Games record of 1736.

