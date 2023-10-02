Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roller skating

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India claims Bronze in men's and women’s roller skating 3000m relay final

After a high-flying Sunday (October 1) that saw India bag the most medals ever in its history of the Asian Games, it is now time for the Indian athletes to look for more as the continental event in Hangzhou moves into its ninth day. India finished day eight of the Games with 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals - a total of 53 medals.

Monday, October 2 has plenty of action in store for the Indian fans but the match that has already made enough headlines is the women's doubles semifinal of table tennis that will witness Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee's battle against Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak. The Indian duo has already confirmed a medal but if it wins the semis then India will be assured a silver - the country's first-ever in the history of the Asian Games. In athletics, Amlan Borgohain will be the centre of attraction in the men's 200 m race.

