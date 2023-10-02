Monday, October 02, 2023
     
  Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India claims Bronze in men's and women's roller skating 3000m relay final
Sunday, October 1 turned out to be the most productive day for India in its Asian Games history as it yielded a total of 15 medals. October 2 will present another opportunity for the Indian contingent to build on that momentum and aim for more medals in athletics and table tennis.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2023 8:03 IST
After a high-flying Sunday (October 1) that saw India bag the most medals ever in its history of the Asian Games, it is now time for the Indian athletes to look for more as the continental event in Hangzhou moves into its ninth day. India finished day eight of the Games with 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals - a total of 53 medals.

Monday, October 2 has plenty of action in store for the Indian fans but the match that has already made enough headlines is the women's doubles semifinal of table tennis that will witness Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee's battle against Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak. The Indian duo has already confirmed a medal but if it wins the semis then India will be assured a silver - the country's first-ever in the history of the Asian Games. In athletics, Amlan Borgohain will be the centre of attraction in the men's 200 m race.

 

Live updates :Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India aims for glory in Table Tennis

  • Oct 02, 2023 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Athletics

    Men's High Jump:

    Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse qualify for the finals with an effort of 2.10 m.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Decathlon

    Tejasvin is leading the with 1737 points. He finished on top of the long jump event.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kurash

    Jyothi Tokas gets eliminated from the quarterfinal after losing to Iran's Melika Omid.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Roller skating

    Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikram Ingale recorded 4:10.128 to claim the third spot on the podium. Chinese Taipei takes the gold and South Korea bags silver.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Bronze alert!!!

    Roller skating:

    The team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale finishes third in men's speed skating to claim bronze.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Roller skating

    The Indian women's team clocked 4:34.861s in the 3000m relay final to earn a podium finish behind Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Bronze alert!!!

    Roller Skating

    The Indian team comprising Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Kasturi Raj Aarathy claims bronze in women’s 3000m relay final.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    We kick off with archery first as plenty of mouth-watering action is in store for us. India will take on Malaysia in recurve mixed team pre-quarters and the UAE in compound mixed team pre-quarters.

  • Oct 02, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Morning folks!!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games. After a record-breaking Sunday, it's time to look forward to what Monday has in store for the Indian contingent in Hangzhou. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all of you, as India looks to capitalise on the momentum gained after enjoying its most successful day in the history of the Asian Games. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou.

