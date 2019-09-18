World Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze, beats Maria Prevolaraki of Greece

Image Source : TWITTER Vinesh Phogat won the bronze medal in the 53kg category as she beat Maria Prevolaraki of Greece.

Vinesh Phogat, who earlier today became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeated Maria Prevolaraki of Greece to claim the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Vinesh won the bout by fall and with a 4-1 margin over the Greek. The wrestler from Haryana proved far too superior for her opponent Prevolaraki and pinned her down to win her first medal at the Worlds.

Vinesh is also the fourth Indian woman to win a World Championship medal.

Earlier, 25-year-old Vinesh clinched both her matches in the repechage round to secure her quota for the Tokyo Olympics.

In her first bout, Vinesh defeated former World Championships bronze medallist Yuliya Khalvadzhy of Ukraine 5-0. Vinesh followed it up with another victory over World silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt 8-2 in the second bout.

On Tuesday, Vinesh started her Worlds campaign with a terrific 13-0 win over Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson of Sweden. However, Vinesh faced a defeat in her next bout against Japan's Mayu Mukaida, who is the reigning world champion.