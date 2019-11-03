Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails South Africa's record Rugby World Cup triumph

Image Source : PTI/AP Narendra Modi (left); South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates after the Rugby World Cup victory (right).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record third time, beating England.

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the world cup final in Japan on Saturday.

"Congratulations @Springboks (the SA team) for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time," Modi tweeted.

Describing the feat as a "majestic performance", the prime minister said it is a historic moment for the Rainbow Country and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.