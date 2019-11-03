Sunday, November 03, 2019
     
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails South Africa's record Rugby World Cup triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails South Africa's record Rugby World Cup triumph

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2019 15:59 IST
Narendra Modi (left); South Africa's Siya Kolisi
Image Source : PTI/AP

Narendra Modi (left); South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates after the Rugby World Cup victory (right).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record third time, beating England.

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the world cup final in Japan on Saturday.

"Congratulations @Springboks (the SA team) for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time," Modi tweeted.

Describing the feat as a "majestic performance", the prime minister said it is a historic moment for the Rainbow Country and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

