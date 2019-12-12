BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu virtually out with loss to Chen Yufei

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES China's Chen Yufei defeated PV Sindhu in a three-set thriller as the Indian's campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals is all but over.

Defending champion P V Sindhu's campaign in the year-ending BWF World Tour Final was all but over after the Indian lost to China's Chen Yufei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 here on Thursday.

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in a one hour and 12-minute match, virtually bowing out of contention for the knockouts.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game.

However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.

Chen Yufei, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.