British boxer Amir Khan offers four-storey building for coronavirus patients

British boxer Amir Khan has decided to offer his four-storey building to help the health authorities in the fight against coronavirus. The two-time world professional boxing championship tweeted that he is ready to offer the building to the National Health Services (NHS) to treat COVID-19 patients.

"I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe," Khan tweeted.

There have been over 9,500 positive cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom so far. On Wednesday, Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II was also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer also pledged to donate one million Swiss Francs to the 'most vulnerable families' around the country. Football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also made donations.

In India, PV Sindhu has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the state authorities to aid them in fighting the deadly virus.

Sporting action has come to a standstill all around the globe in the wake of the pandemic.