Hockey World Cup, IND vs JAP, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Japan on TV, online?

After a disappointing exit at the FIH Hockey World Cup, hosts India will look to finish on a high as they face Japan in the classification match on Thursday (January 26) at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The Indian team suffered a heart-breaking defeat by sudden-death against New Zealand while opponents Japan finished bottom of their group. Ahead of the classification contest here are all the details of India vs Japan match including live streaming and squads.

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 26th of January, Thursday.

Where will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Japan Squad: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk)

